Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.