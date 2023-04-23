Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.06

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.75, with a volume of 35300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.75 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,602 shares in the company, valued at $17,333,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 11,928 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $868,954.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,464.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,333,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,554 shares of company stock worth $2,948,301. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.