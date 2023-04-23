SLC Agrícola Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, May 9th (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, May 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 9th.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCJY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded SLC Agrícola from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

