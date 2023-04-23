Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.14) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 970 ($12.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.28) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 875 ($10.83).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 638.60 ($7.90) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 478.60 ($5.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 925.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 685.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 640.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Standard Chartered

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.69), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($128,587.96). In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.69), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($128,587.96). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.14), for a total transaction of £114,011.66 ($141,086.08). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,239 shares of company stock worth $38,364,700. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.