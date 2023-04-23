StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.73 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

