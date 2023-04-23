StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
SemiLEDs stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.28.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
