StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $222.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $619,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

