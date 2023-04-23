Strs Ohio Has $131,000 Stock Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $19.93 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.65 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

