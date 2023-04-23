Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 78,095 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,095 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $182,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 243,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

