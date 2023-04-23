Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,490 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 32,495.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 485,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 484,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 470,551 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,503,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 458,624 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $4,636,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $4,480,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,782,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,831.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.71 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently -2,300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

Further Reading

