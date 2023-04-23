Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 18.6 %

SQM opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average is $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

