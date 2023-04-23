Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Insider Activity

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also

