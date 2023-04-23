Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 178 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,288,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in WEX by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 490,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,298,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,889 shares in the company, valued at $767,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

