Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) is one of 994 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sunshine Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $4.35 million -$26.74 million -0.36 Sunshine Biopharma Competitors $2.20 billion $240.74 million -3.92

Sunshine Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma. Sunshine Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunshine Biopharma Competitors 4275 15178 41688 723 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 104.39%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunshine Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -615.37% -91.27% -85.23% Sunshine Biopharma Competitors -3,408.21% -234.50% -35.37%

Volatility and Risk

Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma rivals beat Sunshine Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. The firm’s product include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

