Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sureserve Group Stock Up 37.2 %

LON:SUR opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of £205.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,543.75 and a beta of 0.59. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 66 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.50 ($1.54). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.96.

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

