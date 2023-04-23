Susquehanna Cuts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $32.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “negative” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 124.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 125,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,827 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 150,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

