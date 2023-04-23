Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells $70,100.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at $375,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TARS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.