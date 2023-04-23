Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CFO Sells $70,100.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,785 shares in the company, valued at $375,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TARS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 14.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

