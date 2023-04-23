TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.