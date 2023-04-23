Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

