Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.15.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$62.01 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.68 and a 12 month high of C$66.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

