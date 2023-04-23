Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TELNY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $12.04 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 39.55% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

