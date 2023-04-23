Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Holdings Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $96,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

NYSE TRNO opened at $62.70 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

