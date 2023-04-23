The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 431,031 shares valued at $32,208,578. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

