Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.49

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$179.49 and last traded at C$179.02, with a volume of 21353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$177.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$170.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.5003855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.652 dividend. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

