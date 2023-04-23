Titan Medical (TMDIF) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Rating) is one of 226 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Titan Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Titan Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Medical Competitors 1047 3649 7839 187 2.56

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 16.06%. Given Titan Medical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -167.03% -112.15% Titan Medical Competitors -487.88% -108.27% -25.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.09 million -$14.86 million -0.80 Titan Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $56.61 million -8.01

Titan Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Titan Medical competitors beat Titan Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Titan Medical

(Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.