TKG Advisors LLC Sells 4,870 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of -399.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.62.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.