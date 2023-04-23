Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.60

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.60 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 6829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.82.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.49 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. Research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.38 per share, with a total value of $100,029.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,054.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3,836.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 681.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

