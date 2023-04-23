TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.37. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 174,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.