TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.98

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.98 and last traded at $86.87, with a volume of 520329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 12.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The company’s revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $605,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,764.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,438 shares of company stock valued at $10,169,318. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 125.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

