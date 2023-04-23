Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Trevena Price Performance

Trevena stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Trevena during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

