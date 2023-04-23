Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena Price Performance
Trevena stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
