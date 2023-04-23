Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,169,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,980,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,245,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

TPH stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

