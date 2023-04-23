UBS Group Begins Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OXY opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

