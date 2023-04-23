UBS Group Upgrades Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) to Buy

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Man Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 260 ($3.22) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 321 ($3.97) to GBX 360 ($4.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

MNGPF stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Man Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.