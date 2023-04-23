Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

