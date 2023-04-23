UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMH opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.40 million, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

In other news, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,529. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

