United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

UAL stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

