Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Shares Gap Up to $301.73

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $301.73, but opened at $311.79. Valmont Industries shares last traded at $312.76, with a volume of 22,852 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.75.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,608,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,715,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,339,000 after buying an additional 213,702 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.