VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,303,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OIH opened at $277.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.24. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

