Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp Sells 4,383 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $97,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,866,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,945,123.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tensile Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 44,313 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $1,001,916.93.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00, a PEG ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vertex by 9.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VERX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

