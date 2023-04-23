Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,280

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.59) to GBX 2,280 ($28.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Victrex Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $21.10 on Friday. Victrex has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.
About Victrex
