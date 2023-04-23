Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,280

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.59) to GBX 2,280 ($28.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Victrex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $21.10 on Friday. Victrex has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40.

About Victrex

(Get Rating)

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

