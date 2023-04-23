VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

