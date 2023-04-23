Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stake Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,149 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 537.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.