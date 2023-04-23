Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 50,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $125.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

