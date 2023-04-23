Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average is $166.96. The stock has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

