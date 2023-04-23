Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

