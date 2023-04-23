Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $196.65

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$196.65 and last traded at C$195.78, with a volume of 15984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$193.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$174.00.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$185.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.05. The stock has a market cap of C$50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 7.9829876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

