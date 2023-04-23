Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

WTS opened at $162.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

