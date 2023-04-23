WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.44

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 33148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WSBC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,606,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,356,000 after acquiring an additional 106,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,824,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,458,000 after buying an additional 47,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,956,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Stories

