Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

