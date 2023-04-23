WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) PT Raised to GBX 2,010

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,975 ($24.44) to GBX 2,010 ($24.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WHTPF stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.02.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

