WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) PT Raised to GBX 2,010

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,975 ($24.44) to GBX 2,010 ($24.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
WH Smith Stock Performance
Shares of WHTPF stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. WH Smith has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $19.02.
About WH Smith
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WH Smith (WHTPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.